The business secretary Grant Shapps said the former PM's approach "clearly" wasn't right and it was "a moment of national duty" when he stepped in as home secretary under her leadership.

Mr Shapps told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that he wasn't part of Liz Truss' cabinet when decisions were made regarding the economy.

In a Sunday Telegraph piece, Liz Truss insisted that she was never given a chance to implement her tax-cutting policies.