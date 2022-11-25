Starmer: Is PM only person unaware of Raab allegations?

Sir Keir Starmer has asked the prime minister if he was "the only person" unaware of allegations against his deputy - Dominic Raab.

He listed various examples of media reports about the claims to which Rishi Sunak replied he had "followed due process" in appointing his front bench team.

The PM then raised claims made by Labour MP Rosie Duffield and the perceived lack of support from her party.

Sunak faces PMQs as strikes grow and pressure increases on Raab