Barclay on Zahawi report: The PM acted decisively

Steve Barclay has said that “the correct process was followed” by PM Rishi Sunak, following the publication of a report in to Nadhim Zahawi’s handling of his tax affairs.

The health secretary said some believed that Mr Sunak did not move quickly enough to fire the now-sacked Tory chairman, while others felt he had moved too quickly and that the process “wasn’t fair”.

But Mr Barclay said the prime minister “acted decisively” on Sir Laurie Magnus’s report into ministerial standards.

PM insists he 'acted pretty decisively' over Zahawi tax affairs