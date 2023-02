Rishi Sunak has been accused of being "too weak" to act on claims of bullying amongst his top team including Deputy PM Dominic Raab.

The PM said he took action on any claims, while Sir Keir Starmer sat on the fence and carped from the sidelines.

Mr Sunak claimed his opponent was "never standing up for a principle that matters" referencing his support for ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Sunak faces PMQs as strikes grow and pressure increases on Raab