Angela Rayner grills cabinet minister in parliament
Angela Rayner has said there are “serious concerns” about Nadhim Zahawi and standards in the entire government.
Labour's deputy leader asked when the prime minister learned of claims about the former chancellor’s tax affairs.
Cabinet minister Jeremy Quin replied that the independent adviser's findings would be published “in due course" and decisions would wait until it was delivered.
Rishi Sunak says questions remain over Nadhim Zahawi tax affairs