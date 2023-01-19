Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised for removing his seatbelt to film a social media clip while a passenger in the back seat of a moving car.

The PM's spokesman said he had made an "error of judgment" by briefly removing his seatbelt during a trip to the north of England.

The video - to promote the latest round of "levelling up" spending - was posted on Mr Sunak's Instagram account.

The spokesman added the PM "believes everyone should wear a seatbelt".