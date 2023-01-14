Ellie Gomersall is a vocal advocate for a change to gender laws in Scotland. She came out as trans when she was 18, and is hoping to legally change her gender and obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate, a process which could be made easier by legislative reforms in Holyrood.

The UK government is considering whether to use its powers to block the Scottish legislation.

Conservative MP Rachel Maclean says she “fully respects” the right of Scottish Parliament to legislate for Scotland but that all MPs have “the right and responsibility to consider the impact on the people we legislate for” and that the legislation has “enormous impacts” beyond Scotland.