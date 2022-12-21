Ambulance strike: Unions refused to work with us on national planning - Steve Barclay
Health Secretary Stephen Barclay has said the three unions striking on Wednesday have "refused" to work with the government at the national level.
Tens of thousands of ambulance workers, including paramedics and call handlers, are striking in England and Wales over a pay dispute
On BBC Breakfast, he said the unions' choice to only agree on local arrangements for dealing with the coverage of life threatening and emergency calls has led to "further uncertainty".