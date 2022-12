The home secretary said people who came to the UK illegally could "expect to be detained and swiftly returned" to a safe country.

Suella Braverman spoke in the Commons a day after the PM announced more staff would be taken on to help clear the asylum backlog, and hours after four people died when a migrant boat ran into difficulties crossing the English Channel.

She said new migrant rules would be a deterrent that would save lives.

