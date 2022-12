Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been asked to give a personal message to NHS workers and others taking strike action.

Appearing for the first time before the Liaison Committee of senior MPs, Rishi Sunak was asked about the strikes by Conservative MP Bernard Jerkin.

Mr Sunak said the best way to help workers was to "get a grip on inflation" and that he wanted to see things "get back to normal".

Sunak facing questions from top MPs' committee