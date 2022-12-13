Rishi Sunak said the government planned to make "significant changes" in how quickly it processed asylum cases.

Hours after telling the Commons about the policy, BBC political editor Chris Mason asked if that meant the “full backlog”. The prime minister said some people made “late and spurious” claims, and the new laws would end that option.

He was also asked how the speed of the plan – to double the number of asylum case workers and triple efficiency within a year. Mr Sunak said that was “realistic”.

Sunak promises end to asylum seeker backlog