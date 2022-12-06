'We need more affordable homes for young people'
"Unless I'm prepared to move 100 miles north of here then it's really unlikely I'll be able to get on the housing ladder," says Sheldon Allen.
The 21-year-old, who is president of Reading University's Students' Union and a Labour activist, is currently renting a room in the town centre for £625 a month.
Sheldon thinks building more homes would help bring down the cost of renting and buying.
"Ultimately I don't think we have enough new, purpose-built homes for people in my situation and others like me," he told the BBC.