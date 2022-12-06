'It's sacrilege - this should simply not be happening'
In the borough of Wokingham in Berkshire, some locals are angry about the idea of more homes being built in the area.
Paul Stevens started a campaign group against plans to build up to 4,500 new homes on land just south of Reading, arguing the area lacks the infrastructure required for a major housing development.
The University of Reading, which is one of the owners of the land, said: "We believe we've put forward a good plan that would provide homes, community facilities, and jobs in creative, heritage and high-tech sectors."