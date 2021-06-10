New rule would stop MPs taking time off to go in jungle

Liberal Democrats are trying to bring in a rule banning sitting MPs going on reality TV programmes.

They have tabled an Early Day Motion - dubbed the Bushtucker Bill - after Matt Hancock went to Australia for several weeks to take part in I'm A Celebrity and earning a fee for taking part.

Helen Morgan told BBC Two's Politics Live that MPs were not employees and some existing employment laws did not apply to them.

In the TV debate, Conservative Party deputy chair, Nickie Aiken MP said he should not get the Tory whip back adding that Nadine Dorries lost it for six months after he previous appearance on a previous series.

