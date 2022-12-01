Health Secretary Steve Barclay “will be absolutely laser-like focused” on ambulance wait times, former deputy PM and health secretary Therese Coffey has said.

The Suffolk Coastal MP, who is now environment secretary, said she knew how much rural communities were "let down by ambulance services", adding that it needed to be "fixed" and "sorted".

She told a landowners' conference she had raised concerns 10 years ago, claiming the NHS had “deliberately” placed ambulances in urban areas, so it meet would targets. but also knowing it would "impact" people in rural areas.

