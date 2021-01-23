"We haven't got a militant work force in this country, we've got a militant government", Labour's shadow levelling-up secretary Lisa Nandy has said.

Her comments came after it was announced nurses would take UK-wide strike action in December, for the first time in the Royal College of Nursing's 106 year history.

Ms Nandy told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that nurses were clapped during the pandemic, but some could now not afford to put food on the table.