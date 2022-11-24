Ex-chief whip recalls 'chaos' of confidence vote

Wendy Morton explained how then-PM Liz Truss would not accept her resignation after a Commons vote on fracking in October.

There were confusing reports whether it was being treated as a confidence vote, that some Tory MPs were manhandled and if the chief whip and her deputy had resigned.

Speaking about events two months later, Ms Morton told Politics Live it was a night she would "probably never forget" and how she has met Ms Truss a few times since the "chaos" of that night, adding their relations were "fine".

MPs allege bullying during chaotic fracking vote