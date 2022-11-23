Starmer: UK first in recession and last out of it

The Labour leader claimed the prime minister was in "total denial" over the UK's economic ranking.

Sir Keir Starmer said Conservatives did not like their record and that Britain was predicted to be the first country in to recession and the last one to leave it.

Rishi Sunak disputed the claims, saying the UK was set to have one of the highest growth rates in the years after the Covid pandemic, and that the challenges faced by the UK were "completely international" in nature.

He also branded Sir Keir an opportunist.

Live: Starmer presses Sunak on economic recession at PMQs