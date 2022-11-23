PMQs: Sunak v Starmer - in full

Labour leader Keir Starmer began PMQs with a statement about gay rights in Qatar, saying "shame on Fifa" that Wales and England teams at the World Cup could not express their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

Then attention turned to the economy. Starmer asked why the UK was the first country in to recession and "the last country out".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK was forecast by the OECD to have the amongst the highest growth and it was "crystal clear that the challenges we face are completely international in nature".

Watch the video above to see their full exchange.