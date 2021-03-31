MPs have backed a call to ban disposable barbecue in beauty spots and beaches.

Selaine Saxby told Parliament about how a fire in her North Devon seat was started when a single-use barbecue was carried away by the wind, leading to the damage of 20 acres at site of special scientific interest.

It took 75 fire fighters to deal with it.

Although her bill was backed by MPs, the government has been reluctant to legislate, instead urging people to act responsibly, but it will be back before the Commons in the New Year.

MP bids to ban beach and beauty spot barbecues