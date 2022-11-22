The Labour leader has claimed the government has "sticking plaster" answers to economic problems, rather than looking to the longer term.

After addressing the CBI conference in Birmingham, Sir Kier Starmer told the BBC’s Alex Forsyth that Britain had to "run towards the challenge that is skills”.

And that involved getting hundreds of thousands of people, who used to be in work, back into the workforce.

We must wean economy off immigration, Labour leader warns businesses