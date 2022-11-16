The deputy prime minister has revealed a previous employment dispute related his actions was settled privately.

Standing in for Rishi Sunak at PMQs, Dominic Raab was questioned by Labour MP Bambos Charalambous who asked about whether there had been any non-disclosure agreement (NDAs) involving complaints against him.

The deputy prime minister and justice secretary, facing a review into claims over his behaviour in earlier stints as a frontbencher, said the previous dispute came before he was an MP and was not settled with an NDA. He said it involved a confidentiality clause which was "standard at the time".

