Jeremy Hunt will break with tradition and not have alcohol when giving his financial update on Thursday.

Chancellors have in the past had a glass of whisky when delivering from the despatch box.

But Mr Hunt told the Speaker he would refrain "despite the difficulty of the package" he will give in his Autumn Statement.

He was replying to Labour MP Rushanara Ali who quipped that she hoped he lasted a week, or a fortnight, in the new role.

What do we know will be in the Autumn Statement?