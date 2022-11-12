After five years of restoration work, the bells of the Elizabeth Tower - including Big Ben - are returning to regular service.

Big Ben will be struck 11 times at 11:00 on Remembrance Sunday to mark the beginning of the two-minute silence. Clockmakers Ian Westworth and Alex Jeffrey spoke to the BBC about bringing the iconic bells back into service.

