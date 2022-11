Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has addressed his sacking by former former minister Liz Truss for the first time.

Speaking to Talk TV journalist Tom Newton Dunn, Mr Kwarteng said that he told Ms Truss that her tenure as PM would only last "three or four weeks, little did I know it was only going to be six days".

