The parents of a boy who died after choking on food at his nursery are calling on the government not to increase the number of children staff are allowed to look after.

Zoe and Lewis Steeper's petition on the issue will be debated by MPs on Monday, after it passed 100,000 signatures.

Ministers are considering increasing the number of two-year-olds one member of staff can look after in England. The aim is to reduce costs for parents and give nurseries more flexibility.

Oliver Steeper died in hospital in September last year after he choked on food at his nursery in Ashford, Kent.

The family cannot comment on the specifics of Oliver's case as a police investigation is ongoing. However, they decided to launch their petition because they were concerned that increasing the number of toddlers staff can look after could put children at risk.