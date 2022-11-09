Braverman to police: Take firmer line on public order

The home secretary says protesters' rights have too often been put above the rights of others.

Addressing a joint conference of police chiefs, Suella Braverman said the police had appeared to “lose confidence” in themselves and that “had to change”.

She said they had her full backing - as well as the government's - in taking a firmer line to safeguard public order, adding “it is your duty”.

Referring to recent protests, Mrs Braverman said free speech and the right to protest did not give allow people to break the law.

