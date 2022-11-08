A Labour MP asked the Speaker how to "discourage" the use of "racial slurs after Tory MP Mark Francois made a derogatory reference to Japanese people 24 hours previously.

Sarah Owen, the first MP of South East Asian ancestry, referred to Mr Francois' use of the word "Japs" in a defence procurement debate.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the use of racial terms "causes offence" and reminded MPs about "choosing the words they use carefully".