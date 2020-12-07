More than 200 young people aged between 11 to 18 years old have gathered in Westminster to participate in debate sessions of the UK Youth Parliament.

This is the first time they've met like this since 2019; and their morning session was chaired by speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

In a first for the event, young representatives from British Overseas Territories were also invited to share their experiences.

Some of those that attended spoke to the BBC about the issues that matter to them – and their thoughts on the recent political drama at Westminster.

