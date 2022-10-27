A Cabinet Office minister has defended the reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary, just days after she quit the role.

Ms Braverman resigned last week, after admitting she had committed a "technical infringement" of government rules by sending an official document from her personal email.

Labour's Baroness Smith asked whether officials had raised concerns about Rishi Sunak's decision to make her home secretary again.

Baroness Neville-Rolfe replied it was "right to bring her back". She added that "everyone deserves a second chance," prompting groans from peers.

