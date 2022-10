The Labour leader has welcomed Rishi Sunak as the first British Asian prime minister, calling it a “significant moment".

He went on to ask about Suella Braverman's resignation last week and reappointment to the role of home secretary.

Mr Sunak said she "accepted her mistake" adding she would be focussed on cracking down on criminals, and defending UK borders.

Live: New PM Rishi Sunak in first Starmer clash at PMQs