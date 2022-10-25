The new UK prime minister has given his first speech to the nation from Downing Street.

After meeting King Charles, Rishi Sunak spoke of a “profound economic crisis” with Covid and the war in Ukraine contributing to the situation.

He said “some mistakes were made” by the Truss administration and that he had been appointed to fix them.

Mr Sunak warned there were “difficult decisions to come”, but he pledged to unite the country, delivering a stronger NHS, better schools. safer streets, and controlling UK borders.

LIVE: UK in economic crisis and I will fix mistakes, says new PM Sunak