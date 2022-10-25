Sunak's rise to PM a 'ground-breaking milestone' - Biden
US President Joe Biden has said "it matters" and is "pretty astounding" that Rishi Sunak is set to become the UK's first British Asian prime minister.
Biden's comments came during a ceremony at the White House marking the Hindu festival of Diwali.
Rishi Sunak, who is a 42-year-old practising Hindu, is expected to take office on Tuesday after being formally appointed by the King.
He will become the youngest prime minister for more than 200 years.