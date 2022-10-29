As inflation continues to have an impact on the cost of living, many tenants in the private rental sector are now facing higher prices and less choice.

The housing charity Shelter suggests problems with renting could play a key part in how people choose to vote at the next election, and even see marginal constituencies changing political colour.

The BBC spoke to renters living in Hastings and Rye - a Conservative seat in East Sussex.

Video by Morgan Spence and Alex Forsyth.