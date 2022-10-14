PM confirms Hunt as new chancellor
Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced that Jeremy Hunt will replace Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.
Mr Kwarteng had been in the job for just a few weeks, but his tax cutting mini-budget sparked market turmoil.
