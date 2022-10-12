Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has blamed the difference in interest rates between the UK and the US for the fall in the pound and market turmoil which followed the government's mini-budget.

Mr Rees-Mogg told Today's Mishal Husain he disagreed with the wording of a question when she asked him about investor confidence being knocked by mini-budget, and insisted that the chancellor's fiscal announcement on 23 September "as a percentage of GDP is not that enormous".