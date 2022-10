Nicola Sturgeon has told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg she "detests" the Tories, but would make the effort to work with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Asked who she would rather have as prime minister, Scotland's First Minister said she would have no difficulty choosing between a Tory or a Labour government. Despite indicating a preference for Labour, she added a caveat that "being better than the Tories is not a high bar to cross".