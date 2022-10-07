Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she has had no contact with Liz Truss since she became prime minister, other than about the Queen's funeral.

Ms Sturgeon recalled talking to Boris Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron within a "day or two" of them taking office.

She said it was "absurd" and "we have a duty to work together constructively".

During the Tory leadership campaign, Ms Truss described the SNP leader as an "attention seeker" who should be avoided.