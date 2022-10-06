We've let the public and good officers down - Met Police commissioner

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has been speaking to Newsnight after a BBC investigation revealed ex-Met Police officer Rob Lewis had been posting racist content on WhatsApp.

Both the public and good officers in the Met Police have been let down by the conduct of some officers, Sir Mark said.

He took over as commissioner of the Met in September, vowing to renew trust in the force.

Sir Mark has promised cultural reform, saying he will "root out" corrupting officers and staff from the organisation.