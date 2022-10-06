Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, has said he was ''sorry'' - after being challenged about the turmoil in the financial markets following the government's mini-budget.

He was speaking on the BBC's Question Time programme and responding to prompting from a fellow panellist, broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Mr Zahawi began by commending the prime minister for her conference speech and action she had taken. But he was pressed again by Piers Morgan for a ''simple apology'' and then replied ''Of course, I'm sorry''.