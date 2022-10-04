Truss still wants to see top tax rate cut

The PM has said she listened to feedback on her abandoned plans to lower the 45p income tax rate.

Liz Truss told BBC political editor Chris Mason she still wanted to see the rate cut back she was "not contemplating that now" as she concentrated on people’s priorities.

She added she did not want "this distraction" to take away from government action on the economy and energy bill costs.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.