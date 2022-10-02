PM Liz Truss' mixed news on benefits and pensions
Prime minister Liz Truss has refused to confirm that benefits will rise with inflation, something her predecessor Boris Johnson had promised.
When asked about whether pensions will go up with inflation, Ms Truss said that she was committed to triple-lock, a pension that is supposed to increase each year in line with whichever is higher, inflation, the average wage increase or 2.5%.
The prime minister was speaking ahead of the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.