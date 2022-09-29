A young first-time buyer has challenged a government minister after her initial mortgage offer of 4.5% interest was withdrawn and replaced with a 10.4% deal following last week's mini-budget.

Rabia told BBC One's Question Time panel in Manchester that she would be unable to afford the new rate.

"I was given four different offers of interest rates and none of them are now available," she says.

Local Government Minister Paul Scully suggested this was a short-term effect following the mini-budget and the mortgage market would eventually settle down.