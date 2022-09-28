Labour's leader has called on the government to recall Parliament and abandon the plans outlined in Friday's mini-budget "before any more damage is done".

He says the move by the Bank of England to step in and buy government bonds to calm markets is "very serious" and the government has "lost control" of the economy.

It comes after the value of the pound fell in the wake of tax-cut plans announced on Friday.

Parliament is not sitting at the moment because party conferences are taking place.