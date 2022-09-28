Alexander Lukashenko's main opponent in the last presidential election has visited the UK and appealed for British help "against tyranny".

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory before fleeing Belarus, said her countrymen "will not stop" until political prisoners were released, every Russian soldier had left her country and Belarusians got their country back.

To a huge ovation at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, she told them: "We need you and we need each other... and we will win."