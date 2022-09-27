Starmer will lose working class, say Liverpool dock strikers

Sir Keir Starmer has stayed away from the picket lines of striking dock workers in Liverpool. The two-week-long strikes have been taking place just a few miles down the road from Labour party conference.

Some Labour MPs have gone to the picket lines to show support, but Sir Keir and his front bench have stayed away, prompting warnings from the workers that the Labour leader would lose the votes of working class people as a result.

Video Journalist: Larissa Kennelly