The shadow chancellor has told her party conference that a Labour government was "on its way".

Closing her speech, Rachel Reeves pledged Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's cancellation of the 45p top rate of tax would be reversed.

She said that would pay for more district nurses and health visitors with 10,000 nursing and midwife placements each year - and give the NHS has "the doctors it needs".

Labour conference: Rachel Reeves vows to spend top rate tax on more nurses