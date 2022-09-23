Jeremy Corbyn has recalled the “condemnation” he received over his past bid to borrow when he was Labour leader, as the government prepares to borrow billions of pounds.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled the biggest tax cutting moves in 50 years, in what he says is a bid to grow the economy.

Mr Corbyn told BBC Political Thinking's Nick Robinson that if the current PM and chancellor were inspired by his policies then they had "misread them in a big way”. The MP, who sits as an independent, called the pair irresponsible.