There is "absolutely no sign" that Russia wants to reach a deal with Ukraine, and it could not be trusted even if one was on offer, Boris Johnson has told the Commons.

The former prime minister warned against a "land for peace" deal, and said he doubted Volodymyr Zelensky or any Ukrainian government would agree to any such compromise.

He claimed President Putin's position was getting weaker each week and that Britain must “stay the course”.

