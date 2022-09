Jacob Rees-Mogg said it was "important" to use all available sources of fuel within the UK rather than import them.

But Labour's shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said this would not lower energy costs and reminded Mr Rees-Mogg of a 2019 Tory manifesto pledge not to support fracking unless it could be done safely.

He said the business and energy secretary would have to explain his "charter for earthquakes” to people across England.

